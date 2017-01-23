Don Hohler honored with lifetime award

Hohler, who discovered a passion for writing as a junior at St. Paul High School in Norwalk in 1955, went on to work at two service stations before accepting a full-time position as a sports department writer at the Norwalk Reflector in 1959.

He then began working as a police officer in Norwalk in 1965 before moving to the Norwalk Fire Department's fire prevention bureau in 1969 and retired from there in 1990. A year later, he accepted a position as a private investigator for an attorney and stayed the course through 2007.

All the while, he was writing on a freelance basis for the The (Toledo) Blade, The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer and the Norwalk Reflector, and continues to write on a freelance basis for the Norwalk Reflector.

It was while on assignment for the The Plain Dealer in the early 1970s that he met Summit Motorsports Park co-owner Bill Bader, Sr.

"The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer had asked me to do a story on Bill (Bader, Sr.) leasing Sandusky International Speedway," said Hohler. "I could tell immediately that he was a 'go get 'em' type of guy, and an impressive business man. Two years later, he bought Norwalk Dragway, now Summit Motorsports Park, and I began working for him on a part-time basis doing public relations work. I worked for him for about twenty years, and even though I no longer work for him, we've remained close through the years."

The presentation of the award came as a complete surprise to Hohler, who's married to Marjean and has two sons, Jeff and Steve, a daughter, Kim, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.