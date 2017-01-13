Did 1958 TV show predict Trump presidency?

That’s what many on the Internet are claiming today after an episode of the 1958 Western series “Trackdown” was discovered to have eerie similarities to modern day U.S. politics.

In the episode, a con man named “Trump” comes to town and warns residents the end of the world is near and only he is capable of saving them...by building a wall.

According to the Web site www.openculture.com, which published the 4-minute clip, Lawrence Dobkin plays the role of “Walter Trump,” a fraud who rides into town claiming “that ony he could prevent the end of the world by building a wall.

“The episode ends, in case you’re wondering,” with the fear-mongering Trump getting placed under arrest. “Freedom and sanity are restored,” according to openculture.com.

Here is the clip.