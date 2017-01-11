Recreational Sports Scores

Dec. 29
Team Standings
Cornerstone, 36.5-11.5; Morman Hinman Tanner, 27-21; Carabin Insurance, 25-23; Jim’s Pizza Box, 25-23; Pizza Post, 20.5-27.5
Top Bowlers
Betty Keller, 149-197-147-493; Kathy Duskin, 159; Dorothy Alexander, 172
Splits Made
Pat Crase, 4-7-10
MONDAY NIGHT MEN’S POOL LEAGUE
Jan. 2
Park Lounge 2, 148-56; Glass Bar 2, 139-65; Rupp’s Place 1, 137-67; Rupp’s Place 2, 123-81; Rupp’s Place 3, 110-94; Charlie’s 1, 108-96; Glass Bar 1, 107-97; Park Lounge 1, 107-97; Buckeye Pub 1, 105-99; Wonder Bar 1, 102-102; Wonder Bar 2, 88-116; VFW Post 2743, 80-124; Bluto’s 2, 80-124; Bluto’s 1, 72-132; Charlie’s 2, 66-138; Buckeye Pub 2, 60-144
DON TESTER FORD SENIOR BOWLING LEAGUE
Jan. 2
Team Standings
Zieker, 41-19; Harold’s Team, 38-22; Leon’s Gang, 35-25; Crase, 32-28; Misslers, 29-31
Top Scores
Gene Missler, 206; Mike Kluding, 205; Larry Burson, 191; Sandy Motolik, 190; Herm Lerch, 172; Chandos Gose, 169; Larry Hillyer, 168; Custer Crase, 164; Helen Hackathorn, 157; Jean Richards, 153
Splits
Annie Zieker, 5-6-9-10; Helen Hackathorn, 4-5; Gene Missler, 5-10; Pat Crase, 3-10 (3 times); Carolyn Burson, 3-10; Leon Yun, 2-10; Corrine Opper, 2-7
TUESDAY TRIO
Jan. 3
The Freight House, 66-38; Nobil’s Sports & Trophies, 56-48; Sharpnack Ford, 56-48; Brown, Crane & Electric, 54-50; Scheid Electric, 54-50; Midway Truck Center Inc., 50-54; Kenilee Lanes, 40-54; Domino’s Pizza, 40-54
Tim Nickoli, 223-224-222-669; Ben Luxon, 221-220-202-643; Hogan Hite, 222-234-635; Bill Pressley, 243-626; Tim Molesky, 257-603; Jim Loughton, 224-589; Craig Meyer, 215-574; Josh Burgess, 254-572; Charlie Meyer, 236-563; Brian Klett, 213-556; Nate Brown, 534; Dan Hite, 202-531; John Miller, 201-526; Jarrod Holbrook, 525; Jay Luxon, 200-509; Herman Lerch, 210-507
WEDNESDAY INDUSTRIAL
Jan. 4
New London Lanes, 40-16; A & M Truck & Trailer Repair, 33-23; Brian’s Bunch, 31-25; East of Chicago, 30-26; Sharpnack Ford, 28-28
Shawn Tappel, 212-236-235-683; Bud Bowman, 212-224-606; Jim Hofacker, 226-204-603; Tom Smith, 237-598; John Martin, 218-586; Herman Lerch, 222-572; Mike Moffit, 206-572; Frank Murr, 202-569; Tracy Estep, 535; Justin Brinker, 213-534; Eric Baughman, 226-528; Dee Bowling, 208-522; Bob Anderson, 519; Rod Estep, 508; Craig Meyer, 507
THURSDAY AM BOWLING LEAGUE
Jan. 5
Team Standings
Cornerstone, 40-5-11.5; Carabin Insurance, 28-24; Morman Hinman Tanner, 28-24; Jim’s Pizza Box, 26-26; Pizza Post, 23.5-28.5
Top Bowlers
Velda Haley, 162; Mary Rose Miller, 147; Jo Leber, 129; Judy Stanforth, 142-125-116-383; Sue Oiler, 148-147; Dorothy Alexander, 162; Kathy Duskin, 196-147; Mary Ann Burdue, 157; Annabel Zieker, 146; Helen Hackathorn, 146; Dixie Waldeon, 131
Splits Made
Judy Stanforth, 4-7-10; Irma Franklin, 4-7-10; Dorothy Alexander, 3-10; Helen Hackathorn, 3-10
FRIDAY NIGHT EARLY BIRDS
Jan. 6
Mike & Friends, 12-4; Becker’s Auto Electric, 12-4; Riverview Cafe, 10-6; Choice Lawn Care. 10-6; Xtreme Revolutions, 8-8; Wonder Bar, 6-10; Kingpin, 4-12
Austin Adams, 247-201-640; Keith Cooper, 225-204-624; Mitch Robles, 212-565; Kevin Carty, 214-552; Ashley Robles, 201-552; Ron Ross, 550; Matt Espara, 201-547; Kath Carty, 530; Brian Degaryden, 524; Ken Valentine, 202-520; Ralph Bryant, 519; Aaron Teel, 514; Devin Stevenson, 500
HURON COUNTY DARTBALL LEAGUE
A Division
Perry Farms/Cameo, 34-5; Buckeye Builders, 34-5; Monroeville Legion, 32-7; Martin Farms, 32-7
B Division
BNCC 1, 29-10; Rupp’s Place 2, 26-13; Homan Transportation, 21-18; Norwalk VFW, 18-21
C Division
Glass Bar, 14-25; Milan Legion, 13-26; Bronson 2, 12-27; Rupp’s Place 1, 9-30
D Division
Buckeye Pub, 15-24; Charlie’s Bar 1, 10-29; Norwalk Legion, 9-30; Charlie’s Bar 2, 4-35
Game Scores
Martin Farms, 12-9-10; Buckeye Pub, 3-5-4
Glass Bar, 4-6-2; Homan Transportation, 5-3-3
Rupps 1, 3-9-12; Bronson 1, 8-10-13
Rupps 2, 8-10-6; BNCC 2, 3-11-4
Monroeville Legion, 11-14-12; Charlie’s 1, 1-4-6
Buckeye Builders, 5-14-5; Norwalk Legion, 1-5-2
Perry Farms, 16-11-16; Charlie’s 2, 2-3-2
Milan Legion, 15-8-13; Norwalk VFW, 12-14-6
Week’s Top Hitters
Glenn Tidd, Perry Farms/Cameo, 13/17; Brad Goodsite, Norwalk VFW, 10/14; Mike Limberios, Buckeye Builders, 10/14; Jim Witter, BNCC 1, 12/17; Blake Schaffer, Rupps 2, 9/13; Randy Schaffer, Monroeville Legion, 10/15; Rich Baker, Milan Legion, 9/14; Clint Poths, Buckeye Builders, 9/14; Bob Baker, Perry Farms/Cameo, 9/14; Matt Tonelli, Monroeville Legion, 9/15
Week’s Top RBIs
Jim Witter, BNCC 1, 14; Randy Schaffer, Monroeville Legion, 10; Carl Petit, Perry Farms/Cameo, 8; Tommy Johnson, Rupp 1, 8; Eric Meade, Norwalk VFW, 7; Bill Giles, Perry Farms/Cameo, 7; Scott Valentine, Perry Farms.Cameo, 7
NORWALK PARK & REC
ADULT BASKETBALL STANDINGS, 1ST HALF 2016-2017
American
Smiley Automotive, 4-0; Nobil’s, 2-2; Berry Barber Shop, 2-2; Moxie, 2-2; Dianna’s Deli, 2-2; MattPool LTD, 0-4
National
Freight House, 4-0; New Direction Design, 3-1; Chase Appraisal, 2-2; Jumpman, 2-2; Smith Paving 1, 1-3; New London Family Practice, 0-4
Central
This Isn’t Golf, 4-0; Wonder Bar, 3-1; Wakeman Elevator, 3-1; Foghorn Designs, 2-2; Century 21, 0-4; Norwalk Heating, 0-4
Continental
Janotta & Herner, 4-0; NAPA, 3-1; Monroeville Transmission, 3-1; Tropics, 2-2; Smith Paving 2, 2-2; Firelands Farmer, 2-2; Parmer’s Blackwolves, 0-4; VFW, 0-4
International
New London Pizza House, 4-0; NOMS, 3-1; Prism/MCR, 2-2; Norwalk Furniture, 2-2; Scheid Construction, 2-2; Norwalk Custodial, 1-3; BOCA, 1-3; Denny’s, 1-3
OHIO RETRO SERIES SLOT CAR RACES
HMS SPEEDWAY, BELLEVUE
Jan. 7
Can Am Class
1. Willy Custer, Akron, 298.08, (4.565 best lap); 2. Steve Koepp, Elyria, 293.21, (4.605); 3. Cap Henry, Republic, 293.03, (4.622); 16. Greg Krumnow, Fremont, 255.17, (5.055); 19. Kit Henry, Bellevue, 247.03, (5.186)
F1 Class
1. Cap Henry, Republic, 291.08, (4.603 best lap); 2. Greg Fox, Canton, 288.09, (4.700); 3. Willy Custer, Akron, 286.20, (4.609); 8. Greg Krumnow, Fremont, 270.08, (4.800)
Anglewinder Class
1. Willy Custer, Akron; 2. Cap Henry, Republic; 3. Bud Bartos, Amherst