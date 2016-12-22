Lady Cats falls to Mansfield St. Peter's at home

But the Lady Spartans answered with a 20-point second quarter on the way to a 53-33 non-league win.

"You're not going to win many games when you give up 20 points in a quarter and that showed tonight," New London coach Eric Mitchell said.

The Lady Cats (6-3) went on a 6-0 run to start the game and ended the first quarter with an 11-6 lead. By 5:25 in the next period it was tied at 11.

"We started out well," Mitchell said. "We sat on 11 points forever."

St. Peter's scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter and held New London to 8. The Lady Spartans took a 26-19 lead into halftime.

"I just think defensively we were bad," Mitchell said. "Defensively, we're not working as hard as we need to. What I've said all year is our best offense is our best defense and our defense needs a lot of work."

In the third quarter, St. Peter's outscored New London 15-9. And in the final period, the visitors took a 12-5 advantage the rest of the way for the 20-point win.

"They don't understand how hard they have to work. We are not aggressive; there's not a sense of urgency," Mitchell said. "It goes back to practice; they don't get after it. You can't practice one way and then play another."

The only Lady Cat to hit double digits was senior Morgan Luedy, who scored 10 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Sophomore Gabby Ledbetter led New London with eight rebounds.

Senior Eden Copley and junior Elizabeth Logan each added three boards.

Logan, who scored 7 points, also grabbed four steals.

While Copley didn't score a lot of points (6), she grabbed three rebounds and three steals and distributed four assists. She was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Three St. Peter's players hit double digits.

Senior Victoria Keller led the way with 17 points. She was 7-of-9 from the floor.

Classmate Autumn Scodova added 13 points. She also grabbed four rebounds and had two steals, assists and blocks each.

Junior Caroline Blunk scored 10 points.

In jayvee action, the visitors made it a sweep with a 32-28 win.

New London freshman Marisa Molnar hit four shots from three-point land for 16 points.

St. Paul preview

Mitchell knows his varsity squad will have its hands full facing St. Paul tonight in a Firelands Conference home game.

"It's a huge game," he said. "We can't come out and play flat.

"We don't have time to hang our heads on this game (against St. Peter's)," he added. "Over the break it's hard to play because you get out of the routine a little, but that's no excuse.

"She (coach Vicky Mahl) has varsity experience while we're still young," Mitchell said.

One of the keys for New London will be handling a St. Paul team with depth, especially senior Ashley Painley.

"As Painley goes, they go, We can't let her go off," Mitchell said. "The list goes on and on. They've got a nice team up there.

"They're going to bring it," the New London coach added. "They're a good team, but don't count us out."

STAT BOOK

Mansfield St. Peter's 6 20 15 12 — 53

New London 11 8 9 5 — 33

St. Peter's: Victoria Keller 7-0-17, Caroline Blunk 3-1-10, Megan Maxwell 1-0-2, Tyronika Davis 4-1-9, Jersey Heffley 1-0-2, Autumn Scodova 6-1-13 — 22-3-53

New London: Elizabeth Logan 3-1-7, Allison Brady 1-0-2, Eden Copley 1-4-6, Morgan Luedy 4-1-10, Sidney Allen 2-0-4, Gabby Ledbetter 2-0-4 — 13-6-33