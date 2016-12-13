Thieves steal Stieber's gold medal

Stieber is a graduate of Monroeville High School.

Fresh off winning a world championship in Budapest, Stieber returned home from Budapest looking forward to a break, but that was ruined when someone broke into his girlfriend’s car and stole a handful of valuable items – including the gold medal he just won.

A social media campaign with the hashtag #return4logan has started in hopes of finding the items.

Stieber won four national championships during his time at Ohio State and was part of the Buckeyes’ national championship team in 2015.