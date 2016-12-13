Fire guts New Washington business

With Christmas right around the corner, about 30 employees at Mansfield Aluminum Castings in New Washington are without a job.

New Washington Fire Chief Mark Heefner told the Mansfield News Journal a fire started at 5:30 this morning in the office. A couple of employees were inside and fire spread quickly, Heefner said.

Employee Kevin Manley said the fire is devastating to everybody who worked at the plant.

“I’m just worried about having a job and paying my rent,” he said. “It’s probably going to be shut down for good. They are still trying to stop it. ... About 5 1/2 hours after it started.”

Manley, a 2005 graduate of Buckeye Central High School, lives in New Washington. “I can literally throw a baseball and hit the factory,” he said.

Manley said he got to work about 5:40 a.m. today and the building was in flames.

“I had calls from my buddies who live 15 miles away and they said they could see it,” Manley said.

“Just devistating, especially with Christmas coming up. This week will put us three weeks behind in pay. That with Christmas coming and us losing our jobs it is devistating.

“A lot of people will be losing a lot other than their job (vacation play, etc.).”

Manley worked at the factory for five years prior to a change in ownership, he said. He just returned to work and has been there the last five months.

The former Mansfield Brass & Aluminum Corp. was sold to Russ Nelson for $1.3 million in 2014, according to the Crawford County Auditor’s Office. At the time, Nelson said all 30 employees had been retained and that he planned to expand the business.