SC strives to gather 2,016 food donations

• Today at 12:15 PM

The South Central Jr. High student council is sponsoring a food drive to help needy families in the area during the holiday season, with the goal of reaching 2,016 items donated. 

They are asking students in fifth to eighth grade to being non-perishable food items to school through the end of the drive on Friday.

Items may be dropped off in each homeroom. The school is also using it as a way to forgive some library fines. 

Students with fines can bring their food donations to Mrs. Wallace and she will excuse up to $1 of a student’s fines for each item they bring. 

The individual from each homeroom that brings in the most items will receive a gift certificate to a local restaurant. The homeroom with the most items donated will also be recognized with a pizza party. Cash donations will be accepted as well, with $1 equally one food item donated. 

All of the food donated from the fifth to eighth grade students will be split between the North Fairfield Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry and the Plymouth/Shiloh food pantry.

