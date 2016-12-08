SC strives to gather 2,016 food donations

They are asking students in fifth to eighth grade to being non-perishable food items to school through the end of the drive on Friday.

Items may be dropped off in each homeroom. The school is also using it as a way to forgive some library fines.

Students with fines can bring their food donations to Mrs. Wallace and she will excuse up to $1 of a student’s fines for each item they bring.

The individual from each homeroom that brings in the most items will receive a gift certificate to a local restaurant. The homeroom with the most items donated will also be recognized with a pizza party. Cash donations will be accepted as well, with $1 equally one food item donated.

All of the food donated from the fifth to eighth grade students will be split between the North Fairfield Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry and the Plymouth/Shiloh food pantry.