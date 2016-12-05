Breaking Intersection closed for railroad repairs By Norwalk Reflector staff The railroad tracks on Old State Road between Akron Road and Woodlawn Avenue will be closed for repairs to the tracks. The shutdown will begin at 5 p.m. Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway will keep the intersection closed until a crew is able to repair it. “It’s not an emergency; it’s just an inconvenience for traffic,” said Dan Wendt, Norwalk safety-service director. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.