logo

no avatar
Breaking

Intersection closed for railroad repairs

By Norwalk Reflector staff • Updated Today at 4:11 PM

The railroad tracks on Old State Road between Akron Road and Woodlawn Avenue will be closed for repairs to the tracks.

The shutdown will begin at 5 p.m. Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway will keep the intersection closed until a crew is able to repair it.

“It’s not an emergency; it’s just an inconvenience for traffic,” said Dan Wendt, Norwalk safety-service director. 

Recommended for You