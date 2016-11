Crews are working on the north side of the city today and will be doing leaf pickup on the southern part Tuesday.

“The administration decided to go through again because of the late fall we had,” said Wally Ritchie, superintendent of the general services department.

“They will have to switch over the equipment because they’re calling for snow and ice Friday. The same trucks we use for the leaves are the same trucks we use for snow. Normally, we would already be switched over,” he added.