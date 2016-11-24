New London hoping for another successful season

The Wildcats have five returning lettermen in Jake Gerlak, Billy Woodmancy, Jacob Molnar, Ryan Lane and Karson Howell.

Lane, however, is the only returning starter.

“Last season our underclassmen played a lot and contributed at the varsity level,” New London coach Tom Howell said. “We are looking to get out and run and get easy shots. This is our first option as an offense. I think we can play the half court game as well. Our first thing to work on is taking care of the basketball on the offensive end. If we can hold turnovers to 12-14 per game it will benefit us tremendously.”

Howell, who is coaching his 12th season as head coach, led the Wildcats to a 15-8 season a year ago.

“On the defensive end of the floor, we want to change defenses and get the other team thinking of what defense we will be in. With the players we have coming back, getting out and pressuring the basketball is what we want to do. This can be done in all the defenses we play. Rebounding will be a key for us. I need all five players on the floor to be able to rebound the basketball.”

Rebounding shouldn’t be too difficult for New London, as they have seven players that stand at 6-feet or more, including two at 6-foot-3.

“The Firelands Conference is going to be tough this season,” Howell said. “There are some very good basketball teams and some pretty good coaches. It is going to be a battle every game. We have to be mentally ready every game night. I think from top to bottom our conference is pretty good. South Central won the conference last season and they bring a lot back. Western Reserve has a lot returning also. St. Paul is a team to look out for. Their length is going to cause problems. Crestview, Plymouth, Mapleton and Monroeville bring back some good basketball players too. It will not be easy in the FC this season.”

That being said, Howell has faith in his team and believes they have what it takes to contend for a conference title.

“I think we should compete for the top half of the league this season. We will have to work hard and get better everyday at practice. We just need to stay focused and work on the little things.”