Eagles in rebuilding process

After a 3-win season last year, the Eagles are ready to be on the winning side of things.

One of the things that is in favor of Monroeville, is that it has six players that are 6-foot tall or more, including senior center Reece Kendall who stands at 6-foot-6. Logan Clouse (6-3) will be the starting power forward, followed by Conar Burns (5-11) at small forward, Nick Newell (5-9) at shooting guard and Chayce Schaub (6-1) at point guard.

Mielcarek, who was most recently the assistant varsity coach at Columbia High School, is trying to help his kids be versatile in their athletics.

“Developing a positive attitude, transforming successful football players into talented basketball players and overall improve at an individual level,” he said.

The team will run a various motion set offense and man-to-man defense.

The hard part will be trying to conform to the new playbook of Mielcarek, which he believes will be one of the team’s weaknesses.

“There’s a greater enjoyment in building a program and establishing your own system rather than taking over someone else’s success. I think this offers me that opportunity to come here and develop a program. We have an amazing facility that was just built and there’s a lot of excitement out here.”

Mielcarek also has coaching experience at the collegiate level, as he was at the helm of the girls basketball team at Lake Erie College and associate head coach at Oberlin College.

“I think the excitement that I bring is that I start with the youth levels and we’re going to build a program from the elementary school up. We’re going to have a lot of pride and put a lot of hard work in. We’re not going to look for any easy fixes. We’re going to build the program up start and take a lot of pride in the development process and see where we can go with it,” Mielcarek said.