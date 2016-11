New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Nov. 17

Philip R. Bertram, 32, 19 Adams St. — Receiving stolen property

Jeffrey L. Burkett, 38, Sullivan — Violation of probation

Emily R. Howell, 39, 50 Third St., New London — OVI

Kenneth K. Low III, 27, 1224 Peru Olena Rd. — Theft of a credit card, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft, receiving stolen property

Tyler J. Mason, 22, 304 Nita Dr., Willard — Theft from elderly

Natalie A. Slife, 28, Sidney — Forgery

Courtney L. Sweet, 22, 30 Front St., Willard — Burglary

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Shawn J. Gayheart, 26, 1029 Big Bass Rd., Willard — DCI