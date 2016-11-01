GOP will need reboot post-Trump, Kasich says

COLUMBUS — With Donald Trump trailing in national polls, John Kasich says the Republican Party must move quickly to restore its credibility with American voters after Tuesday.

The Ohio governor wants to be part of that revamp to make the GOP relevant to voters again after what would be its sixth popular-vote loss in the past seven presidential elections. But he won’t say whether Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus should retain his post — Kasich said he doesn't “want a headline” right now. He plans to address that question after the election.

In a wide-ranging interview with The (Columbus) Dispatch, the governor also said:

• He is working on a “very tight” two-year state budget that he will propose early next year. It will include futuristic touches such as fiber networks, driverless cars and drones — as well as another attempt to increase taxes on oil and gas production. “I’m going to have a severance tax in there, and it’s not going to pass.”

• He will continue to resist GOP lawmakers’ attempts to remove all requirements for Ohio to meet currently frozen green-energy requirements. “I want to have a reasonable reset on solar and wind, but we're not just going to make it a ‘goal’ and leave it at that.”

• He has completed three chapters of his as-yet-unnamed new book. His wife, Karen, “said they were great, which I couldn’t believe. I thought maybe she wanted me to take the trash out or something.”

Meanwhile, Kasich wrote-in Sen. John McCain of Arizona on the early absentee ballot he cast Monday, which means it will not count. Kasich voted straight Republican on the remainder of the ballot, according to a spokesman. Kasich’s super-PAC also contributed the maximum $2,000 apiece to eight Republicans in “competive” U.S. Senate races, including Marco Rubio of Florida and Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, the spokesman said.

Kasich said how quickly the Republican Party recovers from a possible Election Day loss will depend on how fast it rejects the things Trump stands for, such as his stances against free trade, immigration and reaching out to minorities.

“I think the party needs to be very clear about this,” he said.

“I’m definitely a different Republican than Trump. He's been a Republican for like two years or whatever it’s been. I don’t think that's the definition of where the conservative movement or the party has been.

“But I don’t just blame him. I believe that the party itself has been very stilted, unwilling (to change). The reason we got Obamacare is that Republicans wouldn’t deal with health care.”

Kasich said the GOP should look to Ohio as an example of the “dramatic change” in approach that’s needed.

The Republican-dominated state government has addressed health care by expanding Medicaid, increasing the treatment for mental illness, and is adding funding to help those with developmental disabilities. And he pointed to his one-year “death penalty” for state investments slapped on Wells Fargo — the type of firm that's usually a Republican ally— as an example of helping people over party.

But the GOP is “living in the 1980s,” said Kasich, who began an 18-year congressional career in 1982.

“I think the politics of the 21st century are about the personal things that people experience in their own homes,” he said. “It’s time to realize that just to base debates on size and scope of government doesn’t connect with people.”

That means more emphasis, for example, on how to help and retrain people in their 50s who’ve lost their jobs — as opposed to Trump falsely telling people in the Mahoning Valley that their jobs are coming back, Kasich said.

“I think the party is sometimes too fearful about saying anything. It's just the same-old, same-old.”

But will the party listen to someone soundly thrashed by Trump who appears to be gearing up for a 2020 presidential run?

“Will I have a say? Yeah, I’ll definitely have a say,” Kasich said.

“How much will I be listened to? I don't know, because it’s always challenging for the Republican Party to change. It's just not in its nature.”

Dispatch Reporter Randy Ludlow contributed to this story.

