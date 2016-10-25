Couple enjoys cooking together for a healthier lifestyle

Many may know Josh and Jorgie Paull as the owners of the recently opened Maple City Nutrition shop and club at 57 Benedict Ave. where they provide healthy alternatives to fast food.

For some years, health and nutrition have been a large part of their lives and it all starts with taking care of your body and what you put into it, Jorgie said.

“We’re really focused on making healthy meals,” she said. “We believe in living a healthy, active lifestyle and nutrition is quite possibly the most important thing for that. You take care of your nutrition, you take care of your health.”

The couple said that’s what they had in mind when they chose to share their recipe for their chicken fajita bake.

“It’s one of best (recipes),” Jorgie said.

“It’s easy and you can do multiple meals with it,” Josh added.

“That’s what I was going to say, that those who want to make the meal quickly and easily can,” Jorgie said.

“You can make it for your family, but you can also quickly and easily have it ready to be prepped to have healthy meals ready for the week. That’s what Josh and I do. We’re always so busy. ... We’ll cook together, and we often try to do the meal prep about once a week because we get to do it together or we’ll get together with a group of people to do it. It’s fun and something you can do that’ll help you eat healthier throughout the week when you’re really busy.”

Some of the meals they make most often are ground turkey and whole wheat spaghetti, turkey burgers and sweet potato fries, the chicken fajita or some type of taco-based meal and protein pancakes.

“Protein pancakes are my favorite,” Josh said. “Or that T-bone steak we had the other night was really good.”

When asked what the Paulls would make for some unexpected company as a last minute meal, Josh joked “crackers and cheese.”

“No,” Jorgie said quickly. “We’d probably do healthy smoothies or a protein shake.”

No matter what’s on the menu though, they always have a few things on hand, including ground turkey, olive oil, eggs, brown rice and greens like spinach.

Unfortunately though not everything has always turned out the way they hoped.

“Black bean burgers turned out the worst,” Josh said. “They just fell apart. it wasn’t like going to the restaurant and ordering a black bean burger. But eggs sunny-side up was actually my biggest flop, they turned into scrambled eggs.”

Josh said if he could share one tip with other cooks it would be to not allow instances like this to deter you from cooking.

“Don't be afraid to cook,” he said. “You have to learn from your mistakes. We’ve had our fair share of bad meals over the years. You’re going to make mistakes, over seasoning and not using enough seasoning, burning and undercooking.”

“To aspiring cooks,I would say find the healthiest way of making a yummy dish because there are different ways of making things that will prolong your health,” Jorgie suggested.

* * *

Chicken Fajita Bake

Ingredients:

2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 bell peppers, sliced

1 large red onion, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

salt and pepper

1 jar salsa

3 cups cooked brown rice, cooked and divided

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can corn

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 lime, sliced into wedges

Fresh cilantro to garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line baking sheet with foil. Place chicken, peppers and onions onto baking sheet and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle taco seasoning over both sides of the chicken breasts. Salt and pepper the vegetables, tossing to coat. Then top each chicken breast with a generous pour of salsa.

Bake for 25 minutes. Rest chicken for 10 minutes before slicing into strips.

Add a base of cooked brown rice to four food storage containers. Top each with a scoop of black beans, corn, additional salsa, cheese, cooked peppers and onions and finally with the sliced chicken. Garnish with cilantro and a lime wedge.

The meals can be stored in the fridge for up to four days. Enjoy any extras immediately.