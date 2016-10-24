Truckers fall despite tough defense

And sometimes doing all you can just isn’t enough.

Unfortunately for the Norwalk Trucker soccer team, doing all they could just wasn’t enough in Monday’s Div. II district semi-final.

Lexington came out on top after a scoreless game resulted in a 3-1 in penalty kicks.

Zach Albright had a career game for the Truckers, recording 12 saves. The offense, however, was not able to put the ball in the net to give Norwalk a lead.

“Zach is a phenomenal keeper,” Norwalk coach Jon Kijowski said. “We are extremely happy that he is coming back next year. Since Day 1, Game 1, he’s been a rock for us. He’s had over 100 saves on the year. He saved us a lot and he had a heck of a game tonight. He’s got nothing to hang is head about, that’s for sure.”

The one thing the Truckers could’ve changed was their frame of mind.

“Honestly, I thought we were too defensive minded, especially in the first half. We’ve preached contain all year, but we’d like to contain all over the field. I thought in the first half we were sitting way too far back, just kind of waiting on the 18-yard line and just waiting for them to come at us. We talked about it at halftime and I think we got a little bit better, but definitely not the way we’re capable of. But you know what, we made it through two 40-minutes halves, two 15-minute halves and gave ourselves a shot.”

When it came down to the penalty kicks, the Truckers weren’t too successful at finding the net, mostly because of misplaced shots.

“I think we got away from what we did in practice,” Kijowski said. “A lot of times we went low in practice and we put them up high today. We just went away from what we typically do. It might have been youth, we’ll take the experience though.”

That youthful experience is something Kijowski and the Truckers will flaunt next season, as there were only two seniors on the team — Ian Keefer and Logan Weaver.

“We have a lot of young guys that’ll come back. It’s unfortunate the senior group has to go out this way, but I know they’re really proud of the group of boys they have with them. They’re ecstatic that they’ve made it this far. And even though our season was kind of a rollercoaster, they’ve been thrilled.”

Kijowski and his team are already looking forward to next season.

“We preached all year that we want to play our best at the end of the year,” he said. “Starting out it wasn’t like that, but that’s what happens when you take over a program and try to implement new styles and new expectations. So it took us a while to get going there and we started to find our rhythm at the right time which is awesome because that’s what we wanted to do and the kids bought into it. I can’t give my kids enough credit, because sometimes it’s hard to trust your coach, there’s always some doubt. But they bought it, it took us a while to finally do what we wanted to do. I mean, the credit goes to them. I can sit here and preach about tactics and everything, but really when it comes down to it, it’s there effort on the field. I’m happy because we’re laying the groundwork for years to come. If they buy into it, we’ll be tough to beat in the coming years — that’s for sure.”