Berry wins NOL Player of the Year again

Senior Max Berry took the NOL Player of the Year honor for the second consecutive year with his 35.66 scoring average. He was a full stroke better than second place Brock Kehres of Shelby. Berry led the Truckers to the district tournament last week.

Also making the list was junior Jarod Kessler who earned first-team honors with a 37.33 scoring average.

Braden Nunez and Cam Nickoli earned second-team All-NOL honors with their averages. Nunez narrowly missed out on first team honors with his 37.83. Ontario’s Marc Wilkins had the final spot on the first team with a 37.66. Nickoli’s 40.66 average grabbed him the final spot on the second team.

Below is a complete list of the NOL boys golf honors:

First team: Max Berry, senior, Norwalk; Brock Kehres, senior, Shelby; Dominic Castelvetre, junior, Ontario; Austin McCray, senior, Ontario; Jarod Kessler, junior, Norwalk; Graydon Bunting, senior, Columbian; Marc Wilkins, junior, Ontario.

Second team: Braden Nunez, junior, Norwalk; Cody Snyder, senior, Bellevue; Matthew Hiatt, senior, Shelby; Andrew Branson, sophomore, Columbian; Dalton Boyce, junior, Shelby; Cam Nickoli, junior, Norwalk.

Honorable mention: Davey Hipp, senior, Shelby; Noah Lawson, senior, Bellevue; Trevor McCarthy, sophomore, Columbian; Nathan Fox, junior, Bellevue; Luke Musil, senior, Columbian; Adam Miller, senior, Ontario.