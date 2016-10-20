Bengals, Browns By The Numbers

5 -- Cincinnati franchise record for fewest turnovers through the first seven games of a season.

5 -- Turnovers committed by the Bengals through the first six games.

6 -- Interceptions by Cleveland defensive backs through the first six games, which is one more than they had in all of 2015.

12 -- Players on Cleveland's Injured Reserve list.

13 -- Fumbles by Browns players this year, only three of which were recovered by opponents.

21 -- Rushing plays of 10 yards or more by Cleveland this season, third most in the league.

22 -- Players on Browns 53-man roster who have more than 2 years of experience.

29 -- Receptions by Giovani Bernard, most in the NFL for a running back

53 -- First-quarter points Cleveland has allowed this year, which are the most in the NFL.

69.0 -- Percentage of games the Bengals have won (17-6-1) in the specialty orange jerseys they will be wearing against the Browns.

78.3 -- Percentage of games Cincinnati has won at home (23-6-1) in its last 30.

110 -- Consecutive passes Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has attempted without an interception.

336 -- Passing yards by Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler last week at Tennessee, second most by a rookie in team history (Brandon Weeden, 364).

9,325 -- Consecutive snaps played by Browns left tackle Joe Thomas since he entered the league, the longest active stretch in the NFL

