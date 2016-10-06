The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 97 years ago:

Elmer Smith here to arrange ball game for Sunday

Elmer Smith of Milan, fence breaker of the Cleveland league team, is in the city to help make arrangements for the base ball game to be played at the Milan Avenue field here next Sunday against the strong Soldiers’ House team of Sandusky.

Smith appears in splendid physical condition and has just finished a most successful season with the Cleveland club. Besides securing a fat batting average, Smith proved a great help to his team by getting a large per cent of his hits while men were on the bases.

Fred Cook is associated with Smith in promoting the contest. Both are busy today rounding up high class players for the game. In addition to Smith, Jack Graney, Uhle and other well-known stars will perform.George Van Dette of Norwalk will pitch for the Soldiers’ Home team.

Poor bunny leaps 30 feet to death

A wild rabbit plunged to its death from the Linwood viaduct a day or two ago. The animal started to cross the bridge from the north side. Upon seeing persons approaching from the south side, the bunny leaped through the railing on the east side, opposite the ice plant. It’s body was seen on the ground 30 or 35 feet below.

Mrs. Mary Ann Lord dies at age of 99

Mrs. Mary Ann Lord, aged 99, passed away at the home of her granddaughter, Mrs. C.H. Williams, Monday morning at Milan. Death was caused by an attack of acute bronchitis.

Mrs. Lord was born in England. Services will be held at the North Monroeville Church Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

W.J. Bryan may talk at Milan

A.L. Hoover of Avery sends word to the city that 15 or 20 automobiles will be sent here from Erie County to escort WIlliam Jennings Bryan through Erie County on Oct. 21., on which date Mr. Bryan is scheduled to give a series of prohibition talks in Huron and Erie counties under the auspices of the Anti-Saloon League.

Bryan will arrive at Bellevue on the morning of Oct. 21. He will be met by a large delegation of Huron County dry workers.

Arrangements for the orator’s reception in Norwalk and other parts of the county are being made by the Huron County Commission of which R.R. Jenkins of Willard is chairman.

Coming Saturday -—Oct. 8, 1919: Royalty was at edge of Huron County Tuesday morning

Compiled by Andy Prutsok