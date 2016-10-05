Obringer Hits Her Way to MEC Volleyball Player of the Week

The sophomore saved her best match for last. Obringer swatted 13 kills to go with two block assists and four digs in the No. 5-ranked Cardinals (16-2) win over the Bulldogs. In the 3-0 weekend, Sydney downed 25 kills and hit .361 in 61 attacks.

Last Friday night, WJU started the two-day road trip with a 3-0 win at MEC member Concord. Obringer had seven kills without an error in 11 attacks for a .636 hit percentage and two block assists.

In Saturday’s first match, the Norwalk, Ohio product helped the Cardinals to another 3-0 win, this time against Brevard College. Obringer had five kills in the short match.

Trailing 23-19 in the third set of a tied match, Obringer belted back-to-back kills as part of a six-point run and 25-23 WJU set win. The Cardinals completed the 3-1 win with a 25-11 fourth set score.

On the season, Sydney has 52 kills, 1.73 kills per set and six block assists in 30 sets.

WJU returns home Friday night in a 7 p.m. match versus Shepherd University.