Supreme Court to decide if offensive names like ‘Redskins’ and ‘Slants’ can be trademarked

This clash between free speech and trademark protection has drawn wide attention in part because the Washington Redskins football team is locked in the same dispute.

Simon Tam, the founder of the band, said his aim was to adopt a word that had been a slur directed at Asians in order to make fun of the term. But officials at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office were not in on the joke, and they rejected Tam’s application for a protected trademark.

The decision did not prevent the band from using the name, but trademark status can be valuable in preventing others from using the same or similar name in marketing.

When Tam and the Slants sued, a federal appeals court struck down part of a 1946 law that tells the government to reject trademarks that “disparage … persons, living or dead.” The judges said the law violated Tam’s right to free speech.

“It is a bedrock principle underlying the 1st Amendment that the government may not penalize private speech merely because it disapproves the message it conveys,” the appeals court said in February.

The Justice Department appealed to the Supreme Court and argued that awarding a trademark is a government benefit, not a limit on private speech. The law “does not prohibit any speech, proscribe any conduct or restrict the use of any trademark,” the department said in its appeal.

The Supreme Court justices met behind closed doors this week to sift through pending appeals and announced they would hear eight new cases, including the trademark dispute in Lee vs. Tam.

The outcome is likely to determine whether Washington’s NFL team will lose its trademark status. Native Americans have sued the team, contending the name Redskins is offensive and disparaging, and the government office agreed its trademark status should be withdrawn. The team has appealed that decision to the high court.

