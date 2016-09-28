Trump lost the debate to Clinton, but it may not matter

On Oct. 28, 1980, former California Republican Gov. Ronald Reagan and Democratic President Jimmy Carter held their only debate of the presidential campaign. The conventional wisdom was that Reagan needed to show himself to be unthreatening and a plausible commander in chief after months of warnings from Carter that the former actor and General Electric pitchman was both a warmonger and dangerously inexperienced. Reagan cleared that bar and what was perceived as a close race turned into a decisive rout a week later.

By 1980 standards, Donald Trump's performance at Monday night's debate was a fiasco. The network of alliances that the United States built around the planet after World War II _ in Europe and Asia, in the South Pacific, and in the Americas _ created a durable framework that has allowed our nation and much of the world to thrive. But Trump depicts our allies as parasites, not trusted, valuable partners. Given that a president is relatively unconstrained in foreign affairs, it is easy to imagine what a wrecking ball Trump might be in the Oval Office. One of Hillary Clinton's comebacks _ "Anyone who can be provoked by a tweet should not have his fingers anywhere near the nuclear codes" _ succinctly brought this peril to life. Clinton was both more in command of the issues and more focused in her responses.

But in 2016, with anger at America's status quo running high, the old rules may not apply. It was striking to see the CNN post-debate panel reacting to Trump's debate evasions and bluster _ and yes, lies _ about birtherism and his early support for the Iraq war and believe the responses would hurt him; these critiques are cooked into the race. If they were going to undo Trump, they would have by now.

Meanwhile, Trump put Clinton on the defensive over her history of support for trade pacts and on the fact that Islamic State has flourished in recent years. His bringing up Clinton's "33,000 deleted emails" was an effective riposte to being pressed about not releasing his taxes, reminding watchers that both candidates have ethical liabilities. And when Clinton brought up the apparent Russian hack of the Democratic National Committee, Trump pounced and noted that the hack uncovered Democratic officials favoring Clinton over rival Bernie Sanders _ a fact that infuriated millions of young Sanders supporters.

Other highlighted issues could haunt Trump. His blithe defense of stiffing contractors in various business deals should resonate with anyone who's ever gone unpaid for providing a service. And Clinton's seemingly credible late-debate allegation about Trump demeaning a Latina beauty pageant contestant as "Miss Housekeeping" was an eye-opener and should generate headlines.

But the dynamics of this race are so unusual that it is impossible to know what, if anything, will stick with voters. After 16 months of Trump sounding like he did last night, he's dead even in the polls. Will the debate change that? We hope so. But wishing doesn't make things so.