norwalkreflector.com to live stream presidential debate tonight

The feed from CBS News will be available in our home page video player, as well as special page devoted to the debate. The debate begins at 9 p.m. EST.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this for our users,” said managing editor Joe Centers. “There is more interest in this election than any in my lifetime and we encourage everyone to watch and make an informed choice Nov. 8.”

Details of the debate were released today. The following is from NBC.com:

Debate officials have released the details of Monday night's presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

The first debate of the election season will be moderated by NBC News' Lester Holt at Hofstra University in Hempstead New York.

The 90-minute debate will be broken into six, 15 minute "pods," the Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Sunday.

Clinton's podium will be stage left and Trump's podium will be stage right, the CPD said. Clinton will receive the first question. She will have two minutes to answer and Trump will have two minutes to respond. That will be followed by 10 minutes of open conversation and debate.

Some of the rules were made by agreement between the campaigns and some were decided by coin toss — but CPD wouldn't say which ones. The debate will be held before an audience of 1,000 viewers in the hall.