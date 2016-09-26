NFL Week 3: Young QBs star, Pryor makes history, Elliott shows off

2. While Browns fans might wonder what might have been every time Wentz takes the field, he did the Bengals a favor Sunday by overshadowing fellow first-year starter Trevor Siemian, who embarrassed the Cincinnati secondary with four touchdown passes in a 29-17 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

3. Speaking of Cleveland's NFL franchise, the Browns snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in Miami as a kicker they signed the day before missed a field goal as time expired in regulation.

4. On the bright side, Terrelle Pryor made history as a triple threat for Cleveland, becoming the first player to have at least 120 receiving yards, 30 passing yards and 20 rushing yards in a single game since Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gifford on Dec. 6, 1959.

5. Cam Newton's physically challenging 2016 season continued as he was sacked eight times in a 22-10 loss to visiting Minnesota. Then the quarterback showed up at the postgame press conference wearing this.

6. In the nightcap Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 140 yards and provided a new signature highlight when the Cowboys rookie hurdled a Bears defender. This football thing just might work out for him. The Cowboys won 31-17 with rookie QB Dak Prescott throwing for 248 yards and running for 36 more with one touchdown through the air and another on the ground.

7, The Seahawks crushed the 49ers, but Russell Wilson suffered a knee injury the severity of which has not been determined.

