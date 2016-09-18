Logan Greszler: What can Brown do for you?

Brown was the X-factor in a considerable win, making a spectacular catch in the front left corner of the end zone by catching the ball and pinning it to the back of Oklahoma’s Micah Quick. If you haven’t seen it, it’s definitely ‘Catch of the Year’ material.

JT Barrett was 14 for 20 passing for 152 yards and the four touchdowns that went to Brown.

Freshman running back Mike Weber also had a quality outing, rushing for 123 yards, while Curtis Samuel added 98 yards rushing and a score, to go with 20 receiving yards.

Beyond that, the Buckeye’s “Basic” defense played outstanding, once again.

During the week before the game, the Sooners’ back-up quarterback, Austin Kendall, was quoted saying “I think they have a really basic defense. I think we can go out there and, I mean, Baker (Mayfield), he'll light them up. I'm really looking forward to it. If my number's called, I think I can do the same.”

Maybe Kendall has just a little bit too much confidence, as the Scarlet and Gray defense allowed only 17 points. Ohio State scored on yet another pick-six — its FOURTH in three games. This time, it was Jerome Baker who had the honors of toting the ball 68 yards for the score.

Mayfield went 17 for 32 passing with two interceptions, for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, it wasn’t a bad performance, but Mayfield was sacked three times.

Oh, and by the way, thanks to a 63-20 blowout win, Louisville knocked Florida State down from the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll, to No. 13, putting the Buckeyes right behind No. 1 Alabama. The best part? Louisville leap frogged from No. 13 all the way to No. 3, leaving Michigan in the fourth spot after their win over Colorado.

With two-weeks rest before the Buckeyes host Rutgers, I’ll be polite and give you a warning. Saddle up, because it’s going to be another big win for OSU.