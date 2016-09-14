Don't listen to me when picking games

Maybe you are just happy that your team is winning regardless of my weekly picks.

I haven’t heard a peep about my horrific high school football picks record. It is an ugly 19-11 after three weeks of games. I was surprised I didn’t receive any ribbing after picking my wife’s alma mater, Willard, over my own , Plymouth, last week. I picked against Norwalk at Lexington and the Truckers shoved that down my throat with an amazing defensive performance.

I figured after losing to Sandusky, Bellevue would lay down against Clyde, but the Redmen came out and delivered a knockout punch early in the season. Needless to say, it has been a rough start to my picking career here at the Reflector. And I don’t expect it to get any better. So if you guys are not going to give me some grief, I might as well give myself some.

This week’s picks are no walk in the park. But before I reveal them, there are some ground rules.

High school sports are supposed to be fun; writing about them should be too. If you want to take this that serious, and really get upset about them, please keep it to yourself.

I may have an opinion about how I think a game will turn out, but I never cheer for one team over the other. I remain neutral as a sports writer should — yes that includes Plymouth games.

I am going to be honest and fair with why I think a team will or will not win. No blowing smoke here.

I don’t hate schools or love programs. I am in the wrong business if I want to be doing that stuff. Besides, it is all in fun, and coaches are more than welcome to use this as bulletin board material if they so choose.

Finally, I pick teams I think will win, but I am not a fan. Besides, that’s what picking is all about. You don’t seem me picking the Browns every Sunday do you?

So now that you are well informed, here are my Week 4 picks.

Shelby at Norwalk: It is hard to pick against the Whippets. They have one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio high school football. With multiple Division I college offers, Brennan Armstrong is as good as advertised. But the Truckers defense stepped up to the plate last week and shut down Lexington. Should be fun. Pick: Shelby

Monroeville at Plymouth: The Eagles are run dominated and the Big Red put the clamps down on Willard’s run game. Monroeville may have too many weapons though, but don’t sleep on Plymouth. I did last week and they woke me up. Pick: Monroeville

Oak Harbor at Edison: I don’t know much about Oak Harbor, but I do know the Chargers seem to be legit in the early going. Good mixture of offense and defense has the Chargers my pick until they prove me wrong. Pick: Edison

St. Paul at Western Reserve: The Flyers get a lay up here. Pick: St. Paul

Mapleton at New London: Possibly two of the most evenly matched teams in the conference. I saw Mapleton in a 7 on 7 tournament over the summer and the Mounties looked stacked. But NL showed me something in their Week 1 win over Oberlin. Pick: New London

South Central at Crestview: Haven’t seen the Cougars play yet, but the Trojans slipped by Crestline last week. It is a do-or-die week for both teams. Pick: Crestview

Sandusky at Willard: The Flashes’ Week 1 win opened my eyes, but Willard has gone winless since. I think Sandusky will be too much. Pick: Sandusky.

Well, there you have it. My mind behind the picks. Knowing my luck and how things have gone the past three weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised to lose a majority of these games. But hey, if it helps local teams and motivates them to prove me wrong, well there is nothing wrong with that. I’d gladly go .500 all season long for the success of our local teams.

