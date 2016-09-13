UPDATED: Third body found in Ashland, abductor ID'd

<p><strong>UPDATED 11:20 p.m. Tuesday</strong></p> <p>A recent press release from the Ashland Police Department said the woman rescued from the the 363 Cover Court house, not yet identified was not reported missing prior to her being rescued. This means she is not Stacey Stanley, the Greenwich woman who was reported to have gone missing Thursday.</p> <p> The abductor, who was located at the same location and taken in for questioning, has been identified as Shawn Michael Grate, 40, no permanent residence. Grate remains in the Ashland County Jail on a charge of abduction. </p> <p>Both 363 and 365 Covert Court are being processed by BCI. </p> <p>The third body set of remains found in Richland County have been too old to be those of Elizabeth Griffith (another woman reported missing from the area) or Stanley’s.</p> <p><strong>* * *</strong></p> <p><strong>UPDATED 8:45 p.m. Tuesday:</strong></p> <p>Richland County Prosecutor Bambi Page Couch confirmed Tuesday evening that the man taken into custody earlier in connection with the the Ashland abduction case said he murdered a woman in a house at 1027 Park Avenue East in Madison Township in June, the <em>Mansfield News-Journal</em> reported. That house was destroyed by fire in June.</p> <p>Couch said a body was found near the burned out house today by investigators.</p> <p><strong>UPDATED 6:30 p.m. Tuesday:</strong></p> <p>Family members and neighbors of two missing women had more questions than answers as they left a press conference Tuesday during which authorities announced they had found the remains of two bodies in a Covert Court home, according to information in the <em>Mansfield News-Journal</em>.</p> <p>The family members questioned police Chief Dave Marcelli, claiming his department and officers from Huron County did not take seriously the reports of missing women until the bodies were found.</p> <p>The remains were discovered after another woman, who had been abducted, was found alive and a man was taken into custody and questioned in connection with the abduction.</p> <p>Officers found the remains in the same house where the abducted woman was being held.</p> <p>Police have not officially identified the bodies, saying the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation is actively working at the scene at 363 Covert Court. Coroner Dale R. Thomae said at the 4 p.m. press conference he had not yet been given access to the scene.</p> <p>Thomae said he did not know the gender of the two people found and was unsure how long it would take to make an identification.</p> <p>Thomae and Marcelli took only a few questions at the press conference, declining to comment on family and neighbors' concerns about the investigation. Marcelli said it was important to not release more information than the public needed to know because he did not want to jeopardize an open investigation.</p> <p>Richland County Prosecutor Bambi Page Couch confirmed Tuesday evening that the man taken into custody earlier in connection with the the Ashland abduction case said he murdered a woman in a house at 1027 Park Avenue East in Madison Township in June. That house was destroyed by fire in June.</p> <p>Couch said a body was found near the burned out house today by investigators.</p> <p><strong>Original story:</strong></p> <p>ASHLAND — Local law enforcement officials are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. today to discuss “an incident that took place this morning,” according to the Ashland Police Department.</p> <p>The press conference could concern a local woman, according to family friends.</p> <p>A Greenwich family is asking for the public's help in bringing home a family member. Stacy Stanley, 43, has been missing since about 10 p.m. Thursday.</p> <p>She was last seen at the BP/Duke & Duchess on East Main Street in Ashland where she was seen with a male helping change her flat tire on her 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.</p> <p>At this time police officials are reviewing the security camera at the BP station where Stanley went missing.</p> <p>A family member told WMFD in Mansfield that “every day is getting further away.”</p> <p>Please call Huron County Sheriff's Department at 419-668-6912, if you have any details on Stanley's whereabouts.</p> <p>Ashland police and members of the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation have been present at 365 Covert Court and a nearby laundromat since this morning. The Covert Court house is owned by Pump House Ministries.</p> <p>The 4 p.m. news conference is at the Ashland County Job & Family Services building, 15 W. Fourth St.</p>