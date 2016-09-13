Ashland police schedule press conference

The press conference could concern a local woman, according to family friends.

A Greenwich family is asking for the public's help in bringing home a family member. Stacy Stanley, 43, has been missing since about 10 p.m. Thursdaym.

She was last seen at the BP/Duke & Duchess on East Main Street in Ashland where she was seen with a male helping change her flat tire on her 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

At this time police officials are reviewing the security camera at the BP station where Stanley went missing.

A family member told WMFD in Mansfield that “every day is getting further away.”

Please call Huron County Sheriff's Department at 419-668-6912, if you have any details on Stanley's whereabouts.

Ashland police and members of the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation have been present at 365 Covert Court and a nearby laundromat since this morning. The Covert Court house is owned by Pump House Ministries.

The 4 p.m. news conference is at the Ashland County Job & Family Services building, 15 W. Fourth St.