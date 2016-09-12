logo
Buckeyes, Wolverines climb in AP top 25 poll

The Blade, Toledo, Ohio • Today at 7:00 PM

ANN ARBOR -- Ohio State and Michigan are inching closer to the top of the Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines each climbed one spot in this week's poll, which was released today. Ohio State is third and Michigan is fourth. UM also has one first-place vote.

OSU improved to 2-0 after a 48-3 thrashing of Tulsa, setting up a showdown at No. 14 Oklahoma Saturday night. Michigan defeated Central Florida 51-14. The Wolverines host Colorado at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Michigan Stadium.

Defending national champion Alabama kept its tight grip on the No. 1 ranking, claiming 56 of 61 first-place votes. Florida State climbed one spot to No. 2. Clemson, which fell from second to fifth, rounds out the top five.

The Big Ten has five ranked teams -- Wisconsin is No. 9, Michigan State is 12th, and Iowa is 13th.

Georgia, which defeated FCS foe Nicholls State by two points after being a 55-point favorite, tumbled from ninth to 16th.

TCU and Oklahoma State fell from the rankings. Then-No. 15 TCU lost to Arkansas in overtime and No. 22 Oklahoma State lost to Central Michigan on a controversial last-second Hail Mary hook-and-lateral.

The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University did not receive any votes.

UT plays Fresno State at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Glass Bowl. BGSU welcomes Middle Tennessee State to Doyt Perry Stadium at noon Saturday.

