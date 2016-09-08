Local man dies after being hit by pickup

Adam S. Castle, 34, of Willard, was walking south bound on Ohio 61. Castle sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was transported from the scene by Willard EMS to the Willard Mercy Hospital.

Aaron T. Ball, 16, of Shelby, Ohio was driving a 2004 White Ford F-350 north bound on Ohio 61. Ball was not injured in the crash and was later released. Ball’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wilcox Towing.

Castle was walking south bound on Ohio 61 on the edge of the north bound lane. Ball was traveling north bound on Ohio 61 when the right side of his vehicle struck Castle, who was transported from the scene by Willard EMS to Willard Mercy where he was pronounced deceased.

Alcohol and drugs to not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation

Assisting agencies included Willard Fire and EMS, the Huron County Sheriff’s Department, Wilcox Towing, and the Huron County Coroner’s Office.