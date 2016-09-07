Danhoff named player of the week

"Laura played as a complete player all weekend," Calvin head coach Amber Warners said. "Her creativity on offense was impressive and her consistency on serving tough and playing defense is something she has improved on since last year."

Danhoff, a senior from Willard, helped lead No. 5 Calvin to a 3-0 start at the Gargoyle Classic. Danhoff was named the Tournament MVP after hitting .525 on the weekend and finishing the tournament with 33 kills and six service aces. She also notched 15 digs last weekend, including a career-high nine digs against Chicago on Saturday.

Calvin returns to action on Wednesday when the Knights host Albion to start MIAA play at 6:30 p.m. at Van Noord Arena.