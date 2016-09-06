Huron County Democratic Party Headquarters now open daily

The Democratic Party Headquarters for Huron County is now open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The headquarters is located at 53 Benedict Ave. in Norwalk. Voters can stop by for general information, yard signs, buttons and bumper stickers for local and national candidates and to volunteer.

Local candidates and Hillary for America staffers are available throughout the week to meet voters and answer questions. The following is the schedule for this week:

Today — Volunteers

Thursday — Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper and Hillary for America staffers

Friday — Candidates for commissioner Mike Nottke and Howard Smith

Saturday — Volunteers