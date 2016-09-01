Meth co-defendants plead guilty

Ian S. Poland, 26, and Samantha J. Reed, 24, each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug-manufacturing chemicals. The third-degree felony is punishable by nine months to three years in prison.

Also, Reed was convicted of unrelated charges of vehicular assault and driving under the influence. She will be sentenced Oct. 19. Reed had her bond revoked today and will remain in the Huron County Jail until her sentencing hearing. T. Douglas Clifford is representing Reed while Paul Dolce is Poland’s defense attorney.

Each defendant, as part of their separate plea deals, agreed to testify against their suspected accomplice, Jack Leimeister. Attorneys agreed to a three-year prison sentence for Poland, who will be sentenced Sept. 28. One year is for his parole violation.

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said Poland, Reed and Leimiester had been staying at at 30 Woodlawn Ave., where the Norwalk Police Department and state crime-scene investigators found material necessary for creating meth plus more than one gram of “suspected meth oil” in a 20-ounce soda bottle. Authorities used a search warrant at the residence June 14.

