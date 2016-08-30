It's just a money grab by city

This is just wrong to decide to raise taxes on a select group—and to raise the taxes by 50%--an increase that is unheard of at the city, state, or federal level!

Your explanation makes it sound like individuals who work out of town have some kind of special deal in taxes. That is so misleading—I pay most of city tax to the city I work in and don’t benefit from those city services. As the people who come to Norwalk to work, pay most of their city taxes to Norwalk and don’t benefit from those. Historically, that’s the way the reciprocal agreement works.

As you are creating a “tax and spend” reputation, do you really believe this is the way to attract businesses and people to live in Norwalk? Obviously you are spending more than you have coming in. Maybe you should look at the spending before you start taxing.

I have already spoken to individuals who said they will move out of the city because their taxes will increase two-fold with both adults work out of town. It’s actually more profitable for them to move than stay in Norwalk and pay this tax for the next 15-20 years.

Why not think out of the box, be creative and come up with a way of funding all your spending that is not on the backs of a select group of hard-working middle class families?

It’s obvious that this has been your plan from the beginning. I would guess that none of you (who are not affected by this increase) have no intention of changing your mind.

I hope voters remember this heartless and unfair decision next election.

Nancy Beckett

Norwalk