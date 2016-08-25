Surviving are his sons, Lloyd Wayne Henderson Jr. of Georgia, Brandon (Jess Bryan) Henderson of Goshen, and Jacob Henderson of Norwalk, Ohio, and a step-daughter Nicole Nichols of Goshen. Also surviving are 2 grandsons & 3 granddaughters, along with his sisters Polly and Becky Henderson, both of Irving, TX. Surviving as well are his special friends Julie Peterson of Ohio, and Melissa & Kevin Harrell of Alabama. Preceding him in death were his parents Waymon Henderson & Mary (Reese) Kirksey, his brothers Melvin, Roy & Ed Henderson, and one granddaughter.

There will be a celebration of his life at 3pm Saturday, August 27, 2016 at the Fiddler Pavilion at Pringle Park, 1912 W. Lincoln Avenue in Goshen. Elkhart Cremation Service is assisting with his arrangements.

Lloyd loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, fishing, eating from the “taco truck” in Goshen, and watching Dallas Cowboys & Alabama football. He was a hard worker, who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In his memory, donations may be given to United Cancer Services of Elkhart. Online condolences may be shared with the Henderson family at our website, www.elkhartcremation.com.