Snyder, Stieber Make United States Senior World Team

WHAT IT MEANS

Snyder and Stieber will each take part in the UWW Sr. World Championships, which occur Aug. 21-26 in Paris, France, aiming to earn their second career World medals.

SNYDER VS. GADSON: 97KG FINALS

Facing former Iowa State Cyclone Kyven Gadson in the 97kg finals, Snyder needed less than 3:00 to finish off a technical fall in the first match. He scored first on a step out, added a takedown, counter and two more on a trap arm to make it 5-0 before another step out and two takedowns completed the 10-0 technical fall. In the second match, it was more of the same as Snyder led 9-2 after the first three minutes and eventually won by technical fall, 13-2. Snyder and Gadson faced each other twice during the 2015 collegiate season, including the NCAA finals in St. Louis.

STIEBER VS. MAPLE: 61KG FINALS

In the best-of-three finals at 61kg, Stieber came from behind in the first match and scored the decisive two points in a 9-8 win just before time expired, erasing a 8-4 deficit against Kendrick Maple, an All-American at Oklahoma and currently an assistant coach at Purdue. The second match wasn’t nearly as dramatic, as Stieber pushed a fast pace, scored eight first-period points (two TDs, two gut wrenches) and then finished off the 10-0 technical fall with a second-period takedown.

NEWS AND NOTES

· Snyder will be competing in his fourth World Championships when he takes the mat in August. He was a two-time Jr. World medalist (gold, 2013; bronze 2014) and won the gold at the 2015 Sr. Words, becoming the youngest American to do so.

· Stieber makes his second Sr. World Team, following the 2016 appearance that resulted in gold. Like Snyder, he also competed at the Jr. World Championships earlier in his career (silver medalist, 2011).

· The Ohio RTC has produced 17 World Team members since 1997. It is led by two-time Olympian Tervel Dlagnev.

· Three Olympic medalists competed this weekend at the World Team Trials: Snyder (gold, 2016), J’den Cox (bronze, 2016) and Jordan Burroughs (gold, 2012).

· Members of Team USA have claimed seven Word medals.

· The Big Ten led all conferences with 38 World Team Trials qualifiers, more than double that of the league with the second-most (Big XII, 16 qualifiers).

TOMASELLO MAKES U.S. NATIONAL TEAM

In his opening match of the day, Nathan Tomasello gave up an early takedown against Frank Perelli, a former All-American at Cornell, but quickly with six first-period points to build a comfortable 6-2 edge. He won the bout 7-3.

Like in his quarterfinal match, Tomasello fell behind Alan Waters early in the Challenge Tournament semifinals. This time, Waters pushed the lead to 5-0 after the first five minutes. But that’s when Tomasello turned up the pace, getting a quick second-period takedown, backpoints and two more takedowns to complete his 8-5 comeback victory. Tomasello and Waters, a Missouri All-American, had previously met in the 2015 NCAA semifinals, a 4-2 win for Tomasello on his way to the 125 lb. NCAA title.

The 57kg Challenge Tournament final between Tomasello and former Iowa Hawkeye Thomas Gilman went down to the final seconds, but unfortunately for Tomasello he gave up a winning takedown as time expired. Tomasello led 2-1 after the first three minutes, scoring his points by finishing on a takedown after giving up a step out point to fall behind early.

Shortly after the disappointing loss, Tomasello came back to defeat Tyler Graff, 8-2, in the true second place match and secure his first spot on the United State National Team. He broke open the match, tied 2-2 late in the second period, with a TD and four-point exposure in the final minute.

HEFLIN IMPRESSES

Another participant with Buckeye ties – former All-American and NCAA runner-up Nick Heflin, who is currently an assistant coach at Princeton, trailed 4-0 early in the first period of his first round match against Austin Trotman but turned the tide and pinned him before the opening stanza was through. He went on to shut out Richard Perry, 8-0, in the semifinals but lost an entertaining battle to David Taylor in the finals, 13-9. With his performance, he also made his first-ever U.S. National Team.