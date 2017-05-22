Gross signs with Tiffin University

He will be a Tiffin Dragon next season. The historic St. Paul wrestler signed his official letter of intent to wrestle at the Division II university on Monday morning in front of his family and staff at St. Paul.

Gross goes down as one of the most decorated wrestlers in St. Paul history as he is the only 4-time state placer. He finished with more than 175 wins and three Firelands Conference titles.

“It was great to be able to place all four years and be the first to do that,” Gross said. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and my teammates though. They had a huge influence on me. I owe it all to them.”

St. Paul coach Casey Harrington was happy with Gross’ decision to head to Tiffin.

“I am proud of him,” Harrington said. “As a senior, you have to step up and make these tough life decisions. Everyone has their influences and ultimately, he made his own decision. It is great that his wrestling helped out with that decision. I think if we all went back in time and someone offered to give us money to go to school, we would take it every time.”

“The fact that he is going into education is great. We are proud, St. Paul proud. I know he will do well.”

Goss will major in Education. He is excited about the program while also doing his best to contribute to the wrestling team.

“They are getting a new wrestling room so it will be very cool to be able to be one of the first ones to sweat on the mats in the new building,” Gross said. “They have a great education program and I am thrilled to be heading to Tiffin. Plus it is close to home so that is always a big factor.”

Gross is the son of Tom and Ruby Gross.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333