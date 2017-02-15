Bene, Logan take Player of the Week honors

Elizabeth Logan and Zach Bene both earned your votes to be named player of the week.

Bene had a good weekend on the wrestling mat winning the 145 weight class at last weekend’s Margaretta Invitational.

Logan scored a team-high 18 points in a win over Mapleton last Saturday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday.