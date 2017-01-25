State Duals kick off with a bang

Norwalk, St. Paul, New London, Monroeville and Edison were all in action competing in the state team duals battling for a chance to compete at regionals. The only team advancing is the Edison Chargers.

Edison met Sandusky St. Mary’s in the final round and came away with a 58-19 cruising win. Jakey Neer kicked things off in the 106 division earning a pin in 37 seconds over Will Blevins. Edison’s Dylan Burns picked up a 9-0 decision over Wil Roth in the 113 division and Ray Adams pinned Carlos Torres in 4:33 in the 120 division.

Griffin Soviak pinned Chris Vargas in the 132 while Jacob Near took a 4-2 decision over Collin Mancuso at 1152 and Dalton Burns pinned Jacob Weilnau in the 160 division to round out the winners for the Chargers. They will be back in action on Saturday at Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Cougars steal one from Flyers

The St. Paul Flyers seemed to have a trip to the regional meet in the bag. They started off with a convincing 47-22 win over New London in Round 1. Owen Starcher kicked things off with a 13-0 tech fall over Austin Reed of New London in the 132 division. Sam Meyer followed up the tech fall with a pin on Robbie Ritenour late in the first period and John Dowdell picked up an injury default win over Zach Bene. Cam Caizzo then took a 16-0 tech fall over Dylan Bess to finish out the St. Paul winners in the opener.

New London picked up a pair of wins as Mitchell Phillips beat Max Honigford 19-7 in the 182 division and Adonn Kruki pinned Brody Service early in the first period.

On the other mat, Monroeville took on Crestview as the Cougars rolled to a 60-12 win. Colten Millis did pick up a pin on Logan Greer in the 152 division late in the first period and Rhett Roeder grabbed a pin on Logan Burkhart early in the first. The Cougar win set up a finals showdown with St. Paul.

The Flyers jumped out to a quick lead after Owen Starcher picked up a pin early in the first, Meyer grabbed a pin with 46 second left in the match and Dowdell came from behind to pick up a pin after trailing early in the match. Leading 36-18, things started going south for the Flyers in a hurry as Crestview picked up a 7-2 win in the 160 match and three consecutive pins in the 182, 195 and 220 division. After forfeiting the 285, St. Paul lost to Crestview 45-36 ending its tournament run.

“We just do not have a heavyweight,” St. Paul coach Casey Harrington said. “It stinks that is how this incredible dual had to end. If we could have fielded that weight, the dual would have came down to that match. It is what it is though. I would have just loved to have had the match. I would love to have 14 weight classes wrestle.”

Harrington admits the highlight of the night was Dowdell’s match where he came from behind to pin his opponent and the entire bench, including Harrington, exploded.

“That kid never gives up,” Harrington said. “I have so many great things to say about him that I don’t even have to write that part of the speech at the end of the year. He has what it takes and you cannot teach it. If you want to learn how to never give up, just ask John Dowdell.”

A big piece of the Flyers was missing in freshman Lars Livengood who has produced a stellar season so far this season. He is battling an intestinal issue and has experienced a 2-week hospital stay. He could have provided the Flyers a wrestler at either 106 or 113.

“He is in our prayers and he seems to be getting better,” Harrington said. “We saw him on Saturday before his surgery and we were teasing with him just trying to raise his spirits some and we could win one for the gipper. But Lars is a great kid and we take the mat every night thinking about him.”

Norwalk hammered by Firelands

Wednesday night was not an easy one for the Truckers, as they suffered a 45-22 loss to the Falcons at Perkins High School in the Dual Team Div. II regional quarterfinal.

Norwalk was able to capture just four wins in the match. The first came in the 113-pound contest, when Caleb Edney was able to pin his opponent at the 1:33 mark.

Ethan Hernandez won via pin in the 152-pound class with just five seconds remaining in the first period. Gabe Phillips earned a 15-1 major decision at 170. Then, at 195, Rashod Raymore won on a pin at the 3:22 mark.

“(Rashod) dropped a weight class, so he was out to prove something, and he did a real nice job,” Trucker coach Jim Linder said. “Ethan Hernandez at 152 had been battling the flu all week, and was probably at 50 percent and wrestled well, got a pin and got off the mat. I’m real proud of him and his efforts.”

Initially, the final score was 45-23, but an unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Norwalk’s Abdullah Silmi, which erased one team point, resulting in the 45-22 outcome.

“That’s the second week in a row that we didn’t start out very sharp,” Linder added. “We put ourselves in a hole and we just don’t have that ‘Go get her’ attitude at the moment. But we’ve got time to work on it. Everything on our schedule one step preparation for the end of the season tournament. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, we’ve got to change our attitude a little but and come out a little more aggressive. We’ll be alright.”

The Truckers will be back in action on Saturday, when they travel to Hamilton.