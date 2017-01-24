Prep Roundup | Catch up on all of the latest HS sports results

Kruki takes first for NL

COLLINS — The New London Wildcats competed at the Terry Munroe Invite at Western Reserve over the weekend.

The Wildcats were led by Adonn Kruki stood atop the podium taking first place in the 195 division. He finished an impressive 9-0 and recorded three pins to take the title. Zach Bene took second place in the 145 division with a nice 8-1 record including six pins while Austin Reed took third at 126 with a 7-2 record and three pins.

Cody McKean took fourth place with a 6-3 record and recorded a pin. Rounding out the Wildcat wrestlers were Robbie Ritenour who went 3-6 and Mitchell Phillis who went 6-3 over the weekend.

Individuals impress for NCS JH team

MANSFIELD — The St. Paul junior high wrestling team traveled to Mansfield to compete in the Junior Gorman tournament on Saturday. Aidan Naseman earned an overall championship in the 86-pound division while Harley Stoll (80) and Will Stieber (98) took second place in their divisions.

Gavin Moffit (160) took third and Ryan Gross (134) took fourth helping the Flyers place fifth out of 17 teams scoring 113.5 points.

The Flyers compete in the Firelands Conference tournament this Saturday at Monroeville High School.

BOWLING

Willard 2474, Clyde 2400

WILLARD — The Willard boys’ bowling team took home a win over Clyde on Monday to improve to 8-5 on the year.

Nicholas Scholes bowled a team-high 366 while Nate Garrett was right behind with a 345. Brandon Dye rolled a 341 and Josh Holida added a 333. Jacob Holthouse rounded out the scoring with a 319.

Willard 2425, Clyde 1940

WILLARD — The Willard girls’ bowling team picked up a win over Clyde on Monday to improve to 13-1 on the season.

Leading the way for the Lady Flashes was Kourtney Craft with a 350 while Annie Cummings was right behind her with a 337. Hannah MmClanahan added a 325 and Kathleen Schaaf added a 303. Kristen Hurst rolled a 158 and Claire Buss contributed with a 131.

GIRLS’ HOOPS

Norwalk 6th grade splits

MARGARETTA — The Norwalk sixth grade girls’ basketball team traveled to Margaretta on Sunday to take on Margaretta and Willard. It came away with a split to cap off the weekend.

Norwalk beat Willard in Game 1 18-13. Jossalyn Kreps and Summer Moehlman led the team with four points while Moehlman added three rebounds.

In the second game, Norwalk fell to Margaretta 38-16. Morgan Leber and Ashlynn Kerby each had three points while Kreps added a pair of boards. The team will be back in action on Sunday at Port Clinton taking on Bellevue and Port Clinton in a double header.