Prep Roundup | Catch up on everything that went down over the weekend

Griffith shines for WR

COLLINS — The Western Reserve annual home wrestling meet, Terry Munroe Wrestling Invitational, saw some pretty impressive individual performances from the home team.

Finishing fourth out of 10 teams, the Riders were led by 106-pounder Gage Griffith who took first place in the class and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lighter weights. Trent Staley (138) also took first place in his weight class.

Jacob Martz (132) took second, Bailey Glavich (145) took third, Aidan Fry (152) took third and Tyler Ramage (126) took fourth.

This was a 2 day tournament with good results for us as a small 6 man team,” Western Reserve head coach Bob Busch said. “Senior Gage Griffith went undefeated and also picked up his 100th career win in front of his home crowd. I can’t say enough of how proud I am of Gage. He has put in so much hard work all season long and in the off season. He is an outstanding leader and roll model for our team.

“Our other senior Trent Staley went undefeated also and showed us just how tough he can be in the tough matches. He is also the kind of team leader that we love having in our room. Sophomores Jacob Martz and Bailey Glavich have also picked it up. They are the kind of scrapers that make for exciting matches. Sophomore Aidan Fry-Silva did a great job this weekend and has found the confidence in himself to win the close matches.

“Freshman Tyler Ramage had a couple tough loses but he is always willing to put in the extra work to improve. He and his teammates are great kids to coach. When you have a small team and everyone places in a tournament like this, I couldn't be happier for these young men. I also would like to say , all this would not be possible without the great coaching jobs of Chase Griffith and Mason Robson.”

SC Impresses

WILLARD — The South Central Trojans took four wrestlers to the Dutch Maid Invitational at Willard High School on Saturday finishing 11th out of 13 team with 60 points.

Jorge Gabriel (106) finished second in the division going 4-1 with two pins while Dakota Blanton (120) took first place in the division going 5-0 with three pins. Blake Baker (138) contributed to the overall team score by picking up a win against an opponent he had lost to earlier in the season.

“These guys keep giving their best every time they compete. Despite having lower numbers due to lack of participation and injuries,” South Central coach Ken Johnson said. “They still want to excel. Jorge Gabriel had a good tournament and he keeps working to improve. Dakota Blanton had to defeat an opponent from Piqua who he met last year in the finals. However​ this year,​ he had to meet an​d​ beat him twice on Saturday. ​He won both ​matches ​by scores of 8-2.

“This is not always an easy task. He looked very good all day. At 138 Blake Baker and 145 Nate Parsons are showing a lot of improvement as well and we are hopeful that this continues at a rapid rate. We may be small in numbers, ​b​ut we are encouraged at how they are all performing at this time.”