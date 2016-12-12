Stieber takes 61kg gold at World Championships in Budapest

Stieber is the second Buckeye to stand atop the podium as a world champ in the last 15 months, joining Kyle Snyder, who won gold in September of 2015 in Las Vegas. Both Stieber and Snyder train with the Ohio RTC, a renowned freestyle program that is led by Ohio State assistant coach Tervel Dlagnev.

In the gold medal match, Stieber scored his first point off a shot clock violation and quickly after the break, he added a takedown and ankle lace to make it 5-0. He took Lomtadze one more time for a 7-2 lead, a margin that proved to be more than enough for the four-time NCAA champion.

Stieber’s road to the World finals was a dramatic one, punctuated by a 9-8 victory in the semifinals over Brhnam Ehanpoor of Iran. Training 8-6 in the waning seconds, Stieber scored a takedown just ahead of the final buzzer and then was awarded an additional point when Ehanpoor and his coaches unsuccessfully challenged the takedown. After jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead, Stieber fell behind 6-2 at the break but fought back with a takedown and turn to make the 6-6 in the final period.

That wasn’t the first match of the day that saw Stieber score in the closing seconds to secure a victory. In the quarterfinals, Stieber led Akhmed Chakaev of Russia one, 10-9, with 40 seconds left but gave up two points on a counter turn off a shot and fell behind 11-10. Undaunted, Stieber finished on a takedown with just five seconds left and was awarded another point when Russian coaches challenged the call. Stieber twice trailed by three points late in the match, at 7-4 and 9-6.

Stieber started out his day in Budapest against 2015 World bronze medalist Vasyl Shuptar of Ukraine. A quick takedown and turn made it 4-0 and two more turns – all in the first minute – gave Stieber an 8-0 lead. He finished off the technical fall with a low ankle shot for the takedown.

“It is just focus. I don’t really think. I am just out there trying to score. I have confidence in my sprint and my short time offense. I didn’t draw it up this way,” said Stieber told USA Wrestling.

2016 NON-OLYMPIC WEIGHT CLASS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Budapest, Hungary

Men’s freestyle 61 kg/134 lbs. | Logan Stieber

WIN vs. Vasyl Shuptar (Ukraine), tech. fall 10-0

WIN vs. Akhmed Chakaev (Russia), 13-11

WIN vs. Behnam Ehsanpoor (Iran), 9-8

WIN vs. Beka Lomtadze (Georgia), 8-4