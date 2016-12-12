St. Paul swimmers have busy week in the pool

Hedrick also took the title in the 50-yard freestyle with a 28.36. Paige Wnek took first in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:13.56 and Corrigan took third in the 100 freestyle. Stoll finished in fifth in the event with a 1:20.70. Wnek finished the 500-yard freestyle in first with a 6:39.17 and Massie took fourth in 8:31.93. The team of Wnek, Centa, Fitzgerald and Hedrick took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:00.19.

Centa took third in the 100-yard back stroke with a 1:30.32 and Stoll finished the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:39.19 taking second. Fitzgerald took fourth in the event with a 1:44.42. The team of Wnek, Centa, Corrigan and Hedrick took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 4:43.64.

On the boys side, Craid Hartman took first in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:13.91.Owen Moffit took second in the 50 free in 25.11 with Jaret Schaffer taking fourth in 26.35 and Sam Sigworth took fifth in 31.44. Moffit also took first in the 100 free in 58.45 while Hartman took third in 1:02.11 and Jackson Penwell took sixth in 1:20.46.

The team of Penwell, Schaffer, Hartman and Moffit took third in the 100 free relay with a 1:54.49 while Sigworth took fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:48.64. Sigsworth, Hartman, Moffit and Schaffer teamed up to take second in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:25.10.

On Saturday, the St. Paul boys beat Fremont St. Joesph’s 51-5 while the girls dropped a close one 75-68. Leading the way for the boys was Hartman again taking first in the 200 free in 2:16.42. Moffit took first in the 50 free in 25.79 while Penwell took second in 32.13 and Sigsworth took third in 35.30. Hartman also took the 100 free title with a 1:04.91 and Penwell took second with a 1:19.19 in the event. The team of Schaffer, Sigsworth, Hartman and Moffit took first in the 200 free relay. Shaffer also took the title in the 100 butterfly with a 1:23.33. Sigsworth, Schaffer, Hartman and Moffit took first in the 400 free relay with 4:38.61.

The ladies were led by the team of Centa, Stoll, Corrigan and Fitzgerald who took first in the 200 medlay relay. Massie took third in the 200 free witha 3:12.45. Wnek took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.81. Centa took the title in the 100 free in 1:15.68 while Corrigan took third with a 1:18.61. Corrigan, Stoll, Fitzgerald and Wnek took first in the 200 free relay with a 2:14.12. Wnek took first in the 100 backstroke with a 1:17.86 and Centa took second with a 1:30.97. Stoll took first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:39.93 and Fitzgerald took third with a 1:46.28. The team of Corrigan, Centa, Massie and Wnek took first in the 400 free relay with a time of 5:11.94.

Next Saturday, the Flyers swim at Fremont High School in the SJCC Invitational.

Wrestling

Plymouth competes at Arcadia

The Plymouth High School varsity wrestling team competed at the Arcadia invite over the weekend. Placing for the Big Red were Cordell Sipe 4th at 120, Jacob Echelbarger 6th @126, Luke Cox 6th @138, Josh Dove 4th @160, Tony Vazquez 6th @170.

“Overall I feel like we have some work to do compared for the next meet,” Plymouth wrestling coach Jeremiah Balkin said. “Arcadia was a step up from Hillsdale, but some of kids did not have their best weekend. We need to go back to the drawing board and fix our mistakes, but I am optimistic that we can. It is early in the year and there is some work to be done. I think when we eventually get everyone back and full strength it will help. Josh has a good meet and lost to close matches losing to nail biters. He has a few things to correct and some mental mistakes, but there is no doubt he will. Cordell has another solid weekend and gutted through a muscle pull to get 4th.”

The Big Red are back in action on Wednesday at home against Madison.

SC takes 16th

The South Central Trojans took 16th in the Jeremy Ammons Kilted Classic Invite at Sparta Highland over the weekend. Four Trojan wrestlers were in action with Dakota Blanton taking fourth in the 126 division and Jorge Gabriel taking eighth in the 113 division. Chase Greaser went 3-2 but did not reach the awards stand. The Trojans are back in action on Saturday at the JB Firestone Invite at Black River.

St. Paul JH wins at Willard

This past weekend NCS junior high competed in the Willard Wrestling Invite. NCS won the invite outscoring the runner-up Ontario 183-151. Winning championships for the Flyers were Aidan Naseman (86), Will Stieber (98), Camden Crabbs (104), Ben Meyer (150), and Gavin Moffit (160). Runners-up for the Flyers were Harley Stoll (80) and Myron Stoll (110). Owen Austin (110) placed 3rd, Ryan Hedrick (122) and Zac Pocos (128) finished 4th, and Isaac Romell (116) finished 7th. Sam Parker (HWT) also compiled a win for NCS. The Flyers will be competing Wednesday at Seneca East against the Tigers and New London.

Bowling

Norwalk boys win

The Norwalk High School boys’ bowling team won the Huron Tiger Bakers Eliminator Tourney on Saturday posting 2249 for 12 games.

They tied the first game with Sandusky 184 apiece and went into a roll-off as the Truckers won by three. They then rolled a 253, 177 to win 440-361 in second round. They then passed Vermilion 186-197, 226-177, 234-181, 646-555 in third round. The Truckers won the championship over Perkins 203-148, 182-150, 218-158 — 603-456.

“It was a great night,” Norwalk coach John Wade said. “We averaged 197 for 21 games in this Bakers format. It was a great win for the program.”

Willard girls win

Willard Varsity Girls won the Huron Bakers invite shooting five 200 games and averaging 168.4. The Willard boys only shoot 122 and 123 the first two games but finish strong missing the cut by less than 200 pins.

Willard Girls Qualifying Scores: 143-203-214-160-146-138-190-205-176-179-137-201

Willard Girls beat Norwalk in best of three: 143-180-189 to 146-166-147

Willard Girls beat Vermilion in best of three: 133-138-166 to 166-124-154

Willard Girls beat Sandusky in the best of five Championship Round: 131-203-175-158 to 163-124-108-109

All seven Willard Girls consisting of Kathleen Schaaf, Hannah McClanahan, Annie Cummings, Kortney Craft, Aubrey Mathias, Clair Buss and Kristen Hurst shared bowling duties and had a major part in the victory.

Willard Boys Qualifying Scores: 122-123-186-172-174-167-164-190-136-182-163-158

Boys who participated includes: Brandon Dye, Jacob Holthouse, Nicholas Scholas, Josh Holida and Nate Garrett.

Hoops

St. Paul freshmen win

The St. Paul freshmen boys’ basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 50-40 win Saturday over Firelands Conference opponent Plymouth. Brandon Furlong led the way with 18 points. The Flyers also got 12 points from Ethan Blair, 10 points for Grant Houck and eight points from Jordan Shepard. St. Paul hosts Margaretta at 4:30 p.m. today as part of a triple-header at the convocation center.