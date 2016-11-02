Rumble in Norwalk this weekend

The Norwalk Parks and Rec invites community meneter to the Nexgen Elite Wrestling’s Rumble in Norwalk on Saturday at the Noralk Rec center. The event is an OAC Sectional and Novice wrestling tournament and it is open to wrestlers novice through high school with awards going to the top three performers in each bracket. Interested athletes can register on site or online at register.ohioathletics.com. If you would like more information, call the rec at 633-6775.