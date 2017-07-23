Sam Schwab, formerly of Monroeville, officiated the ceremony, followed by an intimate family reception at Marcella’s in Polaris.

Margaret Wuebker, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Best man was Jacob Krill, brother of the groom.

The bride is the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Beth Wuebker, of Maria Stein. She graduated from Marion Local High School in 2014 and will graduate from The Ohio State University in 2018. She is a patient care associate at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

The groom is the son of Joe and Jennifer Krill, of Norwalk. He graduated from Monroeville High School in 2011 and from Wittenberg University in 2015. He is a CPA/senior accountant at Brixey and Meyer in Columbus.

The couple reside in Plain City.