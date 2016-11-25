Stewart and Divers tie the knot

The bride’s best friend, Kassie Cooper of Walbridge, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Kelsey Divers of Durham, N.C., sister of the groom; Corinne Manley, of Olmsted Falls; and Lauren Magalski, of Spring Grove, Pa.

Stefan Taylor, of Milan, served as his best friend’s best man. Groomsmen were Tyler Stewart of Akron, brother of the bride; Greg Hauler, of Green; and Andrew Volcheck, of Tallmadge.

The bride is the daughter of Steve and Jody Stewart, of Milan. She graduated from Edison High School in 2010 and from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in 2014. In 2016, she earned a master’s degree in speech and language pathology from The University of Akron. She is a speech-language pathologist at Kingston of Vermilion.

The groom is the son of King and Debralee Divers, of Milan. He graduated from Edison High School in 2010. He received his doctor of pharmacy degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, in 2016. He is a pharmacist at Meijer Pharmacy.