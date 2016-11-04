Ruffing and Scriver tie the knot

logo
NORTH FAIRFIELD — Tiffany Ruffing and Darron Scriver, both of North Fairfield, exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Shiloh Church of God in Greenwich. Pastor Mark Wireman officiated the ceremony.

Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Cheyanna Ruffing. Bridesmaids were Kylie Ruffing, cousin of the bride, and Lisa Ruffing, Mary Ruffing and Sheri Bischoff, all aunts of the bride.

Lance Shultz served as his friend’s best man. Groomsmen were Seth Scriver, nephew of the groom; the groom’s brothers, Daniel Scriver and Rusty Scriver; and Bradley Slone, the groom’s friend.

The bride is the daughter of Tina and Arnold Ruffing, of North Fairfield.

The groom is the son of Patricia and Russell Scriver, of North Fairfield.

The couple celebrated nine years together on Sept. 4.

