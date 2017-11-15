Rain today will give way to sun on Thursday

There is a chance of snow before 1 p.m. Friday then a slight chance of rain and snow showers the rest of the day with a high near 48.

The sun will rise at 7:19:51 a.m. today and will set at 5:10:39 p.m. The sun will rise at 7:21:02 a.m. Thursday and will set at 5:09:51 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Showers, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 47. South wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight — A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 36. West wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 11 to 16 mph.

Thursday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 29.

Friday — A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low about 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday — Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 30. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 25.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 39.