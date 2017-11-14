High in mid 40s

Tonight, the low will be just above the freezing mark.
The temperature range on Wednesday and Thursday will be similar. However, there is a 70-percent chance of rain during the day Wednesday and a 20-percent chance of it at night.
Thursday will be mostly sunny.
More rain is likely Friday and Saturday. There also is a chance of snow Saturday night.
Today, the sun will rise at 7:18:40 a.m. and set at 5:11:29 p.m.
On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 7:19:51 a.m. and set at 5:10:39 p.m.
Local forecast
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night - Showers. Low around 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.