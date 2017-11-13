Highs in 40s, lows in 30s

For most days this week, highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

Showers are possible Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Today, the sun will rise at 7:17:28 a.m. and set at 5:12:21 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 7:18:40 a.m. and set at 5:11:29 p.m.

Local forecast

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday - Showers after 1 p.m. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night - Showers. Low around 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.