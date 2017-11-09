A taste of winter in the air this week

The sun will rise at 7:12:41 a.m. today and will set at 5:16:06 p.m. The sun will wise at 7:13:53 a.m. Friday and will set at 5:15:07 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight — A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 23. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 24.

Veterans Day — Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday night — Cloudy, with a low about 31.

Sunday — A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low about 36. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 35.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.